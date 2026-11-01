Adarsha Kutumbam Movie Review: Venkatesh and Trivikram's family entertainer takes an unexpected turn

The editing also appears to have affected the flow in a few places. In an attempt to keep the runtime under control, some portions seem to have been trimmed abruptly. As a result, a few scenes lack proper continuity, and certain characters appear to disappear from the narrative without much explanation. Despite these shortcomings, the film manages to offer some satisfaction by revealing the reason behind the family's actions. The idea of karma catching up with the criminals gives the story a certain emotional justification, even if the execution could have been stronger.