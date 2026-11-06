Ramayana Part 1 Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor starrer has many things working for it, except Ranbir himself

There are no big surprises here. At it’s core, this is a heavily sentimental tale about sacrifice, brotherhood, duty, and karma. Working with an adaptation by Shridhar Raghavan and Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 initially grapples to hit the right note on an emotional level. The first half particularly struggles to find a structure, trying to make sense of a tale of such epic proportions while tapping its emotional pulse. It’s not an easy task; the writers try, and the result is rousing in places, and uneven for the longest stretch. There is not a single moment between Ram and Kaushalya that tells you about their bond. The scene between Bharat and Ram when the former comes to visit Ram during his vanvaas is too consciously muted. Did we even get a fleeting close-up of Laxman’s wife Urmila, the one he left behind while fulfilling his duty to Ram? Why does Ram’s departure mean so much for Ayodhya common folk? The people are sentimental about him leaving because we know the original text. On its own, Ramayana: Part 1 constantly struggles to evoke emotions.