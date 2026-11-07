Bhavantara Movie Review: Caught in heart and heartbreak, this unflinching tale of selfhood hits home

Karthik Sharma’s Bhavantara opens not with a statement of intent but with the kind of everyday intimacy that catches you off guard. You see Madhava (Karthik Sharma and Radha (Tanvi Rao) in the familiar, unassuming shorthand of two people who are both artistically ambitious and in the early stages of their domestic lives. There are dance rehearsals, some cheeky banter and plans for the future made in the most casual of ways. It looks like the very essence of an earnest indie romance, but beneath that easy camaraderie is something else going on. The film is not simply about the transition of a person from one state to another. It is about the emotional debris that is left behind in the wake of that transition. Madhava doesn’t just admire the feminine form from the perspective of a lover or an artist. He feels the feminine form clawing at him from within. And when that reality comes to the surface – not as a theoretical construct, but as Madhavi in a saree and with flowers in her hair – the film becomes an existential confrontation.