Disco Movie Review: A hollow actioner drowning in its own violence

Armo's cinematography does lend the film a certain sheen. There are quite a few stylish shots, loads of slow motion, and Marco-fame stunt choreographer Kalai Kingson really goes the extra mile with the action and violence. The question is, though, how much of that can you really stomach when there's absolutely no emotional commitment to the story? Some of the violence is quite disturbing, and it doesn't add anything to the film. The repeated images of a principal character's head being severed and a pregnant woman being kicked in the stomach are particularly hard to watch. Almost every imaginable form of mutilation also makes an appearance, from nails being driven into palms to toes being subjected to repeated acts of brutality, often in lingering detail.