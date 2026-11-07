Mookuthi Amman 2 movie review: A systematic desecration of the amman genre

Nayanthara plays a policewoman who gets nightmares about her past life as Mookuthi Amman. At every turn, from her visions to random strangers, everything hints that she should visit a village known as Mylanji. At the same time, an ancient sorceress played by Regena Cassandrra, awakens to take revenge on the amman. But even before you get there, you have to sit through a chaotic assembly of scenes stitched together by, what seems like, on-spot improvisation. There is a stream-of-consciousness aspect to the way the story moves. One moment, Nayanthara almost gets killed stopping a human sacrifice, and in another scene she revives a dead baby by simply holding it in her hand. An evil sorcerer (Sunil) kills a spiritual guru and immediately gets jailed, another evil sorcerer (Garuda Ram) performs tasks through black magic for the rich and powerful that they can anyway do with their money and power. Duniya Vijay gets a dedicated montage to show his gym routine (there is a solid 5 second shot of him just flexing his biceps at the camera). The most baffling part of the film is how it didn’t seem to be interested in Nayanthara’s character, despite the numerous action star-like hero elevations it gives her. Yes, she is the eponymous Amman but even when she is not in her God avatar, there seems to be no trace of a personality. Even in the climatic battle sequence, where we expect Mookuthi Amman to rage out, the focus is instead given to special cameo appearances, who unfortunately end up ruining the sequence with plastic performances.