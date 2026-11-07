Scene Movie Review: Suriya-Jithu’s quirky experiment subverts superstardom to fantastic effect

Maya (a wonderful Nazriya Nazim) plays Inbaraj’s househelp who also brings his dark ideas to light. She has quirks of her own, and a father who loves to snort… let’s say chalk. Inbaraj’s parents, played by Anandhraj and Raji, have their own oddities, and so does Eeswaran’s team, which features everyday people doing dastardly things. While the pieces are there, not all of them fit in the right way in Scene. The film tries to do a lot, but it can never be faulted for not trying enough. Take, for instance, the one gag involving a couple who find themselves in the wrong place at the wrong time. It has no bearing on the film, but it never stops being hilarious. Similarly, there is another gag featuring elders speaking about family honour and good behaviour. It comes out of nowhere, and leaves as quickly as it comes, but not before smacking you with its brazenness. The same impact hits when we first see Maya performing adrenaline-pumping stunts. Here, we also see what Inbaraj does on the sidelines, and how Vinoth manages the situation. Basically, Jithu doesn’t miss any opportunity to use Suriya’s idea of superstardom and stage great theatrics.