Bouma Movie Review: A technical treat with little beneath the surface

Despite that, Rejin manages to keep it quite engaging, largely due to how he unfolds the story. A straightforward narrative could have easily made this very dull. Instead, he chooses to go with a non-linear approach, only dropping the relevant information when it's needed. At various points, what we think is the present isn't quite the present, and it's only as the film progresses do we begin to understand the nature of the shifts. It keeps the curiosity alive, though the eventual destination isn't particularly surprising. Rejin also steers clear of the usual jump scares, favouring atmosphere and occasional bursts of violence. He does know how to create an eerie mood, even if the dialogue often feels thin and the writing struggles to give the central mystery the depth it needs.