Being Heumann Movie Review: An accessible, respectful biopic that shines light on the ignored

In a key moment from the film, when reporter Evan White (Dylan O'Brien) shares his intention to cover the sit-in protest by Judy and her compatriots to urge the lawmakers to speed up signing of Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act, 1973, Judy in turn asks him if he is doing this to inspire people to do something about this or to just be inspired. Being Heumann separates itself from other films that include characters with disabilities by treating its subjects as humans rather than mascots. The protestors are not only people who use wheelchairs, but they also include people with blindness, people who are hard of hearing, and more. The lack of public access to include them not only deprives them of the right to access, but also deprives them of the ability to protest, which leads to multiple infighting, and more hilariously, the inability of the police to arrest them, because even police vans and jails are not inclusive. While showcasing all of this in the film, Heder does not pity them or elevate them; instead, she wants you to see them as human, which she achieves.