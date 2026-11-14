Parivarik ManuRanjan Movie Review: Fantastic performances mask a few familiar familial problems

Ranjan is a 40-year-old figuring out his place in the marriage market, but he doesn’t get any limiting label, except the one that exalts him. He is a ‘quintessential gentleman’ because he is a decent guy who understands consent. The bare minimum becomes the gold standard because that is the kind of man inhabiting this world. Every man except the genial Ranjan is lecherous or snoopy, and every woman except the ethereal Helen is nosy or disruptive. For a film that revels in being a middle-of-the-road cinema, toying with extremes feels out of place. We are left waiting for the talented ensemble to leave and give Ranjan and Helen the quiet they need. But in trying to infuse comedy into almost every scene, the makers don’t let the relationship between the protagonists go beyond surface level. There is also a huge issue with this equation because it is neither one of equals nor does it feel organic. Why does Ranjan like Helen? Because she is wonderful at domestic work. We don’t know what she does apart from cooking for him, ironing his clothes, picking his office outfit, cleaning the house, and redecorating the rooms. And why should Helen reciprocate? Because he made her feel safe, even though they lived under the same roof. Bare minimum, again.