Lambodhara 2.0 Movie Review: A heavily coded wobbly experiment

Thinking about how the film eventually pans out, Lambodhara 2.0 stands as a necessary experiment. For those who consistently embrace fresh storylines, the film offers a thought-provoking watch that forces us to reevaluate our tech dependency and how we are leaving behind happiness. Given how its riveting storyline spends so much time making us wonder about the quantified world we inhabit, Lambodhara 2.0 deserved a slightly more airtight final reckoning. Yet its subject makes you think: the next time you see a whole lot of ads seeking to wear bracelets, pendants, and objects that will bring happiness, of all the things you tend to do—like manifestations, number games, astrology, or even looking up to an idol to find happiness—does a band really define it?