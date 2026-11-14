Nee Nanga Allava Movie Review: A slow and sensitive thriller

When a film tries to juggle too many ideas, it can get confusing. Is Manoj P Nadalumane’s Nee Nange Allava a survival thriller, a dark comedy, or a simple love story? It tries to be all three. However, the film is at its best when it focuses on its main theme: how quickly a woman's safety can vanish. While the story takes a long time to get to the point, this core message is thought-provoking enough to leave an impact. We usually think that a strong, independent, working individual is safe from the world's darker realities. Nee Nange Allava takes its time to break this myth. At first, the film looks like a normal romance. We meet Lucky, also known as Arjun (Rahul Arcot), a relaxed guy who doesn't have a job after his app has failed. With the help of his kind father (Manjunath Hegde), Lucky spends his days chasing Kushi (Kaashima Rafi), an IT worker who playfully calls him a 'chappar'. At the same time, Lucky’s sister, Ashu, gets engaged to a man named Sharath (Rohit Bhanuprakash). For the first hour, the story feels very breezy and light.