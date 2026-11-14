Raashi Movie Review: A bittersweet romance that struggles to bloom

Raashi Movie Review:
Watching Vijay Palegar's Raashi feels like holding a rose with its thorns: a bittersweet experience where tender moments are constantly pricked by uneven writing and missed opportunities. The film sets up a compelling premise centred on Shivaraj (Aditya Shashikumar), a young rural migrant navigating the fast-paced realities of city life and college culture, where he crosses paths with Radhya (Samiksha). What begins as a campus friendship blossoms into romance, pulling the leads into a whirlwind of family expectations and emotional hurdles. Yet, despite exploring classic 'love me, love me not' dilemmas, the film ultimately stumbles under its own weight.
The biggest culprit holding Raashi back is its treatment of the protagonist.
Director: Vijay Palegar
Cast: Aditya Shashikumar, Samiksha, Ramesh Indira, Veena Sundar, Manju Pavagada, Huli Karthik, Vinod Gobaragala, and Kari Subbu
Aditya Shashikumar is underutilised or diluted in the whole narrative. Although the core premise holds richer subtexts and thematic possibilities, the script continually pushes its hero to the background, giving more weight to peripheral tracks that dilute the emotional core; one gets to see the protagonist who feels like a passenger in his own film.
Adding to the trouble is a glaring comedy vacuum. Despite boasting an ensemble of popular comedians like Manju Pavagada, Vinod Gobragalla, and Huli Karthik, the film delivers virtually zero laughs. The humour feels outdated, falling completely flat and failing to offer relief from the heavy dramatic sequences. Even strong supporting actors like Ramesh Indira, Veena Sundar, and Tabla Nani are left with little to do, their talents underserved by the material.
Raashi is a classic case of a film with a good heart that gets lost in translation on screen. While it captures the nostalgic feel of first love and rural-urban culture clashes, the lack of sharp humour and the weak handling of its lead actor prevent it from becoming truly memorable. It works as a one-time watch for casual comfort, but you cannot help leaving the theatre wishing for a much sweeter bloom.