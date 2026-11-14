Raashi Movie Review: A bittersweet romance that struggles to bloom

Watching Vijay Palegar's Raashi feels like holding a rose with its thorns: a bittersweet experience where tender moments are constantly pricked by uneven writing and missed opportunities. The film sets up a compelling premise centred on Shivaraj (Aditya Shashikumar), a young rural migrant navigating the fast-paced realities of city life and college culture, where he crosses paths with Radhya (Samiksha). What begins as a campus friendship blossoms into romance, pulling the leads into a whirlwind of family expectations and emotional hurdles. Yet, despite exploring classic 'love me, love me not' dilemmas, the film ultimately stumbles under its own weight.

The biggest culprit holding Raashi back is its treatment of the protagonist.