John Doe Movie Review: This otherwise competent no-frills thriller stumbles at the finish line

Arjun Das fits the bill as Chandru, who was constantly made to shrink inside himself by his father. Beyond the usual procedural routine, the extra pressure Chandru exerts on himself to convince him that he deserves the place he is in makes the character endearing. The dynamics of the disjointed family comprising single mother Darshana (Srishti Y), her daughter Lucky/Lakshmi (Zaara Vineet Chandhoke) and son Hriday (Nirav S) were explored well. One particular conversation between Lucky and Chandru about who has had it worst, while being mildly funny, also drives home the point poignantly of the ubiquity of broken homes and lovelessness. More than the full stories of Lucky and Chandru, the one involving Sanchana Natarajan's A Rao will pique your curiosity. She doesn't bat an eyelid when she gets called 'Rao sir'. In an interesting turn of tables, when Chandru lets his emotions and instincts guide the case, Rao takes to brute force. What does the A in her name stand for, and why is her brash approach bordering on what is understood as masculinity? Is that her defence mechanism when left in the lurch at some point in time? We never know. But letting your wild flights of imagination assume that she too might have faced predicaments similar to Lucky or Chandru seems more convincing than a usual exposition.