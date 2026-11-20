Every time a remake, sequel, or, say, a "spiritual sequel" is announced, the instant reaction would be, "Can it match the original?" You can't blame those responses because you want to tap into the original's popularity. That was definitely the case when Amal Neerad decided to reignite the magic of Bachelor Party after 14 long years. For the record, the first film was no classic. A commercial failure at the time of its release, it went on to attain a cult following over the years, courtesy of the charismatic performers, their effortless swag, Rahul Raj's memorable music, and Amal's overall stylish treatment. Even then, the film was criticised, quite rightfully, for its lack of substance and its tendency to prioritise style over content. Almost a decade and a half later, nothing much has changed. In fact, things have only gone downhill.