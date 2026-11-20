Bachelor Party D'eux Movie Review:
Every time a remake, sequel, or, say, a "spiritual sequel" is announced, the instant reaction would be, "Can it match the original?" You can't blame those responses because you want to tap into the original's popularity. That was definitely the case when Amal Neerad decided to reignite the magic of Bachelor Party after 14 long years. For the record, the first film was no classic. A commercial failure at the time of its release, it went on to attain a cult following over the years, courtesy of the charismatic performers, their effortless swag, Rahul Raj's memorable music, and Amal's overall stylish treatment. Even then, the film was criticised, quite rightfully, for its lack of substance and its tendency to prioritise style over content. Almost a decade and a half later, nothing much has changed. In fact, things have only gone downhill.
Director: Amal Neerad
Cast: Naslen, Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Sharaf U Dheen, Chandu Salimkumar, Tovino Thomas, Nadiya Moidu, Rajisha Vijayan, Shine Tom Chacko, Hansika Krishna, Paris Lakshmi
The writer-director repeats the first film's structure, refurbishes it with a few tweaks and add-ons, and leaves the rest to the actors to aura-farm. But neither is the structure sturdy enough, nor are the actors mass-y enough. Amal's technical wizardry tries hard, but the actors struggle to translate the intended flamboyance beyond their flashy styling and outfits (all of them look extremely cool in costumes that care little about Kochi's sultry weather).
Naslen, for instance, despite being a star already is often infantilised in this film. Yes, he is comparatively much younger than the other gang members, but that doesn't justify the shoddy characterisation. Here's an actor who's on the rise with his affable wit and charm, but this film is not interested in utilising any of that. They'd rather make him sturt around in oversized outfits and play the 'aniyankuttan'. Probably to make up for it, he gets a flimsy romantic angle that pops out of nowhere and a gallery-pleasing finale that isn't really pleasing.
'This is a work of entertainment, not a lesson in morality,' reads the opening disclaimer, which clearly suggests what's in store. The film covers all sorts of dirty business, from flesh trade and drug abuse to gold smuggling and contract killing. The central gang of five, all orphans who have been together from a young age, have different perspectives on what's right and wrong. Their conflicting takes on ethics eventually force them to part ways, only for them to briefly reunite to fight a common enemy. It might sound all hasty, but that's exactly how it's shown in the film. Everything happens over a few drags and drinks, followed by a sudden change of heart.
Kunchacko Boban, who continues with his 'image-breaking mission', plays the villain in this film. It's an interesting character who, on the outside, is a pompous businessman flaunting his 'charity activities', but also a ruthless smuggler killing people for fun. Kunchacko's portrayal, however, fails to convincingly capture these contrasting dual shades. Neither funny nor particularly menacing, it's a performance that seems confused about what the character is supposed to be.
In this 'remake' (yes, let's call it that), one major change is the addition of a bunch of female characters, even if most are largely pushed to the sidelines. Particularly, Jyothirmayee and Hansika Krishna's characters, whose purpose remains unsolved till the very end. Nadiya Moidu's Anna Mathews is the catalyst of sorts in this revenge story, but even she fizzles out after a point. Rajisha shares good chemistry with Sreenath Bhasi, and that's about her. Paris Lakshmi plays a sinister character, but she is almost always at the receiving end of some nasty and despicable gags.
Just as in the first part, loads of expletives and innuendos are casually thrown around to elicit cheap laughs, but some of them are borderline creepy, like this random 'joke' by Lal’s character about a 'paapi' finding his way to 'narakam'. Unni R's dialogues that were a huge hit back then don't have the same impact, partly because of how the actors pull them off. A line worth mentioning would be Chandu's (who plays a Muslim character) response when someone asks if he would eat pork. "Vayattilek pokunnathin enth madham" (What's religion got to do with hunger?). Now that's the Amal Neerad-Unni R trademark. Short, sharp, and biting. Alas, we get only a very few of those.
In this gang, Soubin Shahir is supposed to be the Kalabhavan Mani equivalent, but the actor just doesn't command the same 'big homie' aura. When he randomly gets into a fight with someone who insists on smoking inside the bar, you can't help but feel, "Come on, how many times have we seen this! Just let the guy smoke". In a later scene, probably intended as a meta joke, Naslen's character says, "We are working on a new film, but its climax hasn't been finalised yet. The director usually figures it out on the go". Amal lives up to this ill reputation as the climax simply goes haywire with a series of shootouts sans any emotion.
In between, Tovino also makes a fleeting appearance with some cool action, but again, what's the point? Seeing how the climax unfolds with one guy going on a shooting spree to annihilate dozens of armed men and their big shot boss, you ought to wonder, "If it was this easy, why couldn't they have done this earlier. Why all this buildup? Why all this bloodshed? Why all these killings?" We never know. Thankfully, Amal doesn’t get swayed by the recent thirst to exhibit gratuitous violence on screen, keeping them limited and reasonable.
Bachelor Party D'eux has very few high points, and they all have one thing in common. They are either visual or musical callbacks to the previous film. Rahul Raj's scintillating score and the iconic 'Bachelor Life' song inject so much energy into this stale film that Christo Xavier's new compositions struggle to leave a similar impression.
So that leaves one with an important question. What makes a spiritual sequel work? A compelling retelling that goes beyond superficial resemblance and nostalgia milking. Precisely where Bachelor Party D'eux misfires.