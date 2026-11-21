The film opens in Brindavana, a village under British rule, where nobody can enter or leave without facing restrictions. Within this space, Madhava (Ganesh) grows up surrounded by his grandparents (Ashok and Lakshmi), close friends (Kuri Prathap, Manju Pavagada and Jagappa), and a large extended family. The film takes its time introducing this world, with Srinivas Raju resisting the urge to rush into the plot. Instead, he allows everyday details such as having meals together under the moonlight, bonding with relatives, playing the flute, and writing poetry to establish Madhava's life.