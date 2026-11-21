Brindavihari Movie Review:
There is a certain charm to a world where relationships are built through time spent together, letters exchanged, and promises kept. Director Srinivas Raju's Brindavihari takes us into such a world, set against the backdrop of British rule, then brings it into the present and asks what remains of those bonds in today's fast-paced times.
The film opens in Brindavana, a village under British rule, where nobody can enter or leave without facing restrictions. Within this space, Madhava (Ganesh) grows up surrounded by his grandparents (Ashok and Lakshmi), close friends (Kuri Prathap, Manju Pavagada and Jagappa), and a large extended family. The film takes its time introducing this world, with Srinivas Raju resisting the urge to rush into the plot. Instead, he allows everyday details such as having meals together under the moonlight, bonding with relatives, playing the flute, and writing poetry to establish Madhava's life.
The conflict with the British adds another dimension to the story. The film draws a connection between cricket and the traditional game of gilli dandu, using sport to bring out questions of pride and identity. When British officials insult Madhava by calling him 'Brown Boy' and 'Bloody Indian', he chooses to answer them on the cricket field. These portions work well because the film lets the game do the talking.
Director: Srinivas Raju
Cast: Ganesh, Devika Bhatt, Malvika Sharma, Ramkumar, Shwetha, Lakshmi, Ashok, Kuri Prathap, Rangayana Raghu, Rajesh Nataranga, Sangeetha, Chitkala Biradar, Manju Pavagada, Sadhu Kokila, Giri Mahesh, Avinash, and Achyuth Kumar
Love enters this space when Radha (Devika Bhat), walking with her eyes closed in devotion to Rama, crosses paths with Madhava. Their bond develops through shared glances. Their relationship also grows through letters exchanged over the years, giving the romance an emotional connection that extends beyond their time together. Composer Hesham Abdul Wahab's music adds to this part of the story, with several songs giving the romance a musical lift.
When Radha is separated from Madhava, the arrival of court dancer Meera (Malvika Sharma) brings another turn to the story. As she pursues Madhava, the question of Radha's return becomes central. Madhava, however, remains clear about his feelings. He treats Meera with respect, but will he give up on the love he has held on to for Radha?
The film takes an unexpected turn around the interval, revealing a reality show with hidden cameras, elaborate sets and TRP-driven decisions. There is a touch of The Truman Show in this setup, where a person's life becomes entertainment for an audience, with every emotion and relationship open to public scrutiny. The period setting becomes part of a larger show, allowing Srinivas Raju to contrast Madhava's world, where relationships are built over time, with the present, where emotions are packaged for viewers.
Brindavihari also has its share of conflict beyond romance. Clashes with the British and wrestling challenges add to the drama, while the story makes an important point about betrayal. Being let down by someone you consider your own can hurt far more than facing an outsider.
The shift between these worlds does not always work smoothly. The film has several ideas to handle, and the changes in tone sometimes affect its flow. However, cinematographer Venkatesh Prasad captures both settings well, while the rich production design gives the period portions an impressive look. The elaborate reality-show sets also add to the film's visual appeal. The comedy is uneven, with a few portions not fitting comfortably into the larger narrative.
Ganesh holds the show throughout with his performance. As Madhava, he brings warmth to the character's innocence, friendships, and love, and handles his moments of heartbreak with conviction. Even with a large supporting cast, including Ramkumar and several familiar faces, the film rests on his shoulders. Malvika Sharma and Devika Bhat make assured Kannada debuts, bringing their own approach to the women in Madhava's life.
There is sincerity in the film's ideas about friendship, family, love, and standing by someone. These are bonds that seem to have lost some of their place in today's world. And when the story brings us back to the present, Ganesh reminds us that whatever happens, the show must go on.