Yet, there is plenty to appreciate here. Shankarabharanna is a relatively simple film that prioritises its content. It does not depend on elaborate build-ups or unrealistic action to hold attention. Instead, it finds its identity in a man's relationship with his bus and the people and places that become part of that journey. There is something lovely about how a vehicle becomes more than a possession here. It is a companion, a source of pride and, in its own way, a keeper of stories. And when the road brings an unexpected presence into its company, one is left wondering whether even an unlikely passenger can become a companion. Perhaps, by then, Shankara's bus has already become a home for stories, both living and otherwise.