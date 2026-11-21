Shankarabharanna Movie Review:
In Sumanth Bhat's Shankarabharanna, the bus is not merely steel, grease, and a heavy vehicle. It means something to the man behind its wheel. It is a means of earning a living, but also a measure of self-respect in a world where respect often depends on what one owns and who one works for. Shine Shetty, who plays the titular character, also wrote the film, which explores a working man's place in a small-town hierarchy and draws us into the folklore and unsettling histories of coastal Karnataka.
Shankara (Shine Shetty) feels he is born to be a bus driver. His fascination dates back to his school days, and his ambition is to own buses someday. But life has other plans. After years of putting up with casual disrespect while working under local transport bigwig Madhukar, or Madhu Anna, an incident involving his employer's son pushes him to step out of another man's shadow. With the support of Jenny (Tanvi Ram), his father Vittala (Deepak Rai Panaje) and sister Shanti (Krithi B Shetty), he manages to buy a bus by pledging family gold. He names it Shankarabharanna. However, the route he gets is hardly the one he would have wished for. The abandoned stretch of Thoudgudi has its own stories, including whispers of PT Sudha, also known as Sudhakara (Sampath Raj), and an unsettling presence tied to the region's past.
Director: Sumanth Bhat
Cast: Shine Shetty, Tanvi Ram, Sampath Raj, Deepak Rai Panaje, Mime Ramdas, Umesh Shrikant Teli, Nithesh Kulal, Krithi Shetty, and Anil Kumar A
What makes Shankarabharanna interesting is how it connects the material and the supernatural. The bus, the road it travels, a bridge, a fallen cluster of white flowers, a bracelet, and even the creaking metal of an ageing vehicle take on new meaning as the film progresses. The setting is not simply a backdrop for a horror story; it has its own memory. An old belief holds that a soul cannot find peace while its wounds remain unhealed, and the film extends this thought to its living characters as well. Shankara carries years of humiliation and hurt, making his need to reclaim his dignity an interesting parallel to how the supernatural and human bonds operate.
The screenplay by Shine and Sumanth is at its best when it observes the small ways power, the supernatural, and human bonds operate. One of the film's strengths is the coming together of two different sensibilities. While Shine Shetty's writing gives it commercial appeal and dramatic moments, Sumanth Bhat's treatment lends it restraint and sobriety. The combination works for the most part. The first half moves at a brisk pace, bringing together humour, suspense and horror without making the transitions feel forced. Shankara's interactions with bus conductor Aboobakar (Umesh Shrikant Teli), and bus cleaner Yokozuna (Nithesh Kulal) add a playful quality to the proceedings. All this makes the bus feel like a world of its own, populated by people who become part of Shankara's everyday life.
Shine Shetty brings a natural modesty to Shankara, allowing vulnerability and bruised pride to coexist without exaggeration. With his experience growing, he shoulders the film with conviction, both as its writer and lead actor. Tanvi Ram, as Jenny, brings warmth to her character, though she could have been given more to do. Deepak Rai Panaje anchors the family portions, while Krithi B Shetty, and Mime Ramdas add authenticity to the coastal setting. Sampath Raj, as Sudhakara, brings a different kind of menace. He carries himself with swagger, but there is a cold-blooded quality underneath that keeps you on edge and makes even his smallest gestures uncomfortable.
The horror portions work with reasonable assurance. Rather than depending entirely on loud shocks, the film builds dread around the bridge, lonely roads and stories that have remained buried for years. There are jump scares, too, some of which land effectively. Udit Khurana's cinematography makes good use of the coastal mist and weathered interiors, while Charan Raj's score moves between earthy coastal influences and unsettling undercurrents.
The film, however, has its little rough patches. While the first half moves swiftly, the mid-stretch of the second half feels prolonged, with the narrative taking its time to move forward. Some confrontations could have been tighter. Srikala's backstory also deserved a little more depth, and the film could have explored Sudhakara's cruelty and the mystery surrounding the missing women with greater clarity. Balancing a working-class drama, domestic grief and folklore-driven horror is no easy task, and at times the screenplay seems more interested in accommodating its many threads.
Yet, there is plenty to appreciate here. Shankarabharanna is a relatively simple film that prioritises its content. It does not depend on elaborate build-ups or unrealistic action to hold attention. Instead, it finds its identity in a man's relationship with his bus and the people and places that become part of that journey. There is something lovely about how a vehicle becomes more than a possession here. It is a companion, a source of pride and, in its own way, a keeper of stories. And when the road brings an unexpected presence into its company, one is left wondering whether even an unlikely passenger can become a companion. Perhaps, by then, Shankara's bus has already become a home for stories, both living and otherwise.