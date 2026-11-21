Nothing illustrates how weak the writing of a film is better than a 130-minute film feeling much longer. Mu Maran seems to have thrown a lot of weight behind the twists he introduces throughout the film. However, what happens between these twists is average at best. The enormity you feel in the runtime could be attributed to the clear lack of clarity about the pacing of the scenes. The first half, for the most part, is a tiring watch as we are bombarded with scenes establishing Suriya as a doting dad. In films like this where the protagonist is forced to remain under the radar, he should be wary of every new person he meets and every new situation he encounters. However, Appa Kutty, while maintaining this template, decides to go on a route that goes nowhere.