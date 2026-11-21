Appa Kutty Movie Review:
Both creators and consumers of the 'Parenting 101' posts that showcase how to raise a 'chivalrous king' or 'queen with standards' fail to understand that these good manners often don't stand a chance in this unfair world. One wonders how children are expected to live by the values they are taught at home when the adult world is filled with bitterness, and prejudices. Mu Maran's Appa Kutty is an exploration of a child caught between the egos of 'informed adults'. This could have been an extraordinary film if it had focused solely on this conflict, instead of trying to squeeze itself into the familiar hero-villain and hero-heroine templates.
Suriya (Vijay Antony), a single father grieving the loss of his wife, flees to Ooty with his daughter Thiya (Lithanya) to escape a group of goons. But even in a quaint town nestled amidst Ooty's mist, trouble finds Suriya again. It's a different kind of trouble. They are on the run because Thiya's teacher, Anitha (Preethi Asrani), falls in love with Suriya.
Nothing illustrates how weak the writing of a film is better than a 130-minute film feeling much longer. Mu Maran seems to have thrown a lot of weight behind the twists he introduces throughout the film. However, what happens between these twists is average at best. The enormity you feel in the runtime could be attributed to the clear lack of clarity about the pacing of the scenes. The first half, for the most part, is a tiring watch as we are bombarded with scenes establishing Suriya as a doting dad. In films like this where the protagonist is forced to remain under the radar, he should be wary of every new person he meets and every new situation he encounters. However, Appa Kutty, while maintaining this template, decides to go on a route that goes nowhere.
Director: Mu Maran
Cast: Vijay Antony, Lithanya, Preethi Asrani, Haripriya Isai, Aruvi Madhan, Bagavathi Perumal, Haritha, Haripriya
The romantic portions featuring Anitha pursuing Suriya is simply soulless. As complexities arise in the second half, this equation is left dangling, and Anitha merely serves as a convenient conduit to help the protagonist accomplish something. While it is appreciable that Vijay Antony was willing to relegate himself to the background in the second half, that choice doesn't necessarily have a good payoff. The other major characters introduced to fill the foreground merely end up adding to the number of actors instead of doing anything substantial.
Instead of endlessly dishing out scene after scene to showcase the extent of Suriya's affection for Thiya, work needed to go into establishing the emotional weight of Megala (Haripriya Isai) and Suresh (Aruvi Madhan). Their anger, frustration, trauma, and reconciliation remain distant till the very end. Despite the potential, the film doesn't explore the idea of couples in unhappy marriages.
Having said that, the biggest factor working in favour of Appa Kutty is the emotional exchanges between Suriya and Thiya. In fact, this is the only interpersonal relationship the makers have explored in depth. Suriya and Thiya's bond gets so intricate that we find ourselves emotionally invested in their journey, and even tearing up, at times.
Lithanya has delivered a powerful performance that almost magically makes up for all the loose ends till then. Vijay Antony has also given it all in a role that clearly would have taken a toll on him. What the writing denies to Suriya, Vijay Antony gives. The film gains more cohesion as the proceedings shift to the court. The praise for the legal drama portions does not hinge on the authenticity in depicting the functions of a court. Tamil cinema, since its inception, has been utilising the court of justice to dramatic effect, and Appa Kutty too excels in doing the same. What makes these scenes welcome is the failed opportunities to create drama elsewhere. Sprinklings of humour are a hit-and-miss. While evoking mild chuckles in some places, they are highly unwelcome in scenes where emotional stakes are different.
In a nutshell, Appa Kutty is a flawed yet beautiful subversion of fatherhood. There is a sense of warmth beneath all the shortcomings. A solid idea, like children being made to carry the animosity between their parents, which they don't even fully understand, required a more sincere screenplay to truly do it justice. Vijay Antony's Suriya accepts every humiliation for his daughter's well-being. And the daughter, in return, salvages her Appakutty, both in the film and outside of it.