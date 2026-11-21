OM Movie Review:
Guilt. Can feeling guilty absolve people of sin? Would it be enough if a prayer is said, tears are shed, and confessions are made? Is realising one’s guilt, and carrying the burden of it through everything punishment enough? In Rajkumar Periasamy’s OM - Operation Mole, the minds of three distinct individuals—Karthikeyan (Mammootty), Thirukumaran (Dhanush), and Nithya Reddy (Sai Pallavi) —are weighed down either by the guilt of doing too much or by not doing enough at different times in their lives. It is a beautiful conundrum to explore against the backdrop of Red Sanders smuggling. We already saw the Pushpa films where the smuggler is the hero. Now, in OM, we see what it takes for police officers across multiple states to curb this illegal activity. But Rajkumar isn’t interested in giving a straightforward film with a clear demarcation between good and evil. In OM, there is enough goodness among the evil to save the day, and enough evil among the good to ruin it. However, in trying to feed this intriguing dichotomy, Rajkumar resorts to age-old drama, unnecessary cliches, and a bit too much musical flab, which occasionally masks OM’s beating heart.
Director: Rajkumar Periasamy
Cast: Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Naseeruddin Shah, Indrans, Sreeleela
OM is a simple film, which is both its strength and weakness. It starts off with a bunch of crisscrossing timelines to establish the world of Red Sanders smuggling: the way people of Javvadhu Hills are roped in to do this because of a lack of viable employment opportunities, the task force led by Nithya, the criminal syndicate led by Karthikeyan, and how Thirukumaran fits into all of this. OM isn’t interested in building suspense because this isn’t a film where you are worried about what would happen next. Instead, it builds itself as an emotional drama about powerful people making tough choices. It shows how these choices have a trickle-down effect, and how this system makes it increasingly difficult for even the people in power to keep the consequences in check. This is probably why the film, at its most crucial moments, reverts to a parent's voiceover telling their child to remember that we are as good as we do. While the film is comfortably engaging in these moments, it slowly starts to conflate predictability with convenience. While both might seem similar, convenience turns out to be the film's biggest antagonist, turning a predictable journey into a bumpy one.
It's no surprise that Thirukumaran is an undercover cop assigned to bring down the Karthikeyan cartel from the inside. Nithya is Thiru’s handler, and they make a formidable team, even if their way of sourcing information is archaic. Thiru also has a family of his own in Thiruvannamalai, including wife Roja (Sreeleela), son Agaran, and father (Indrans). Usually, traversing to the family portions of a sleuth on the run sobers up the film and gives us an insight into the humane side of a hardened cop. While Thirukumaran is far from being such a cop, the scenes involving him with his family are actually interesting. There is levity in these portions, even if some of them feel forced. Roja might seem like a template nagging wife, but beneath that grating surface lies a woman who just wants to be told the truth. In a beautiful scene, Roja reminds Thirukumaran that she loves him more than he loves her, and that is a truth she is willing to live with. One can’t stay cross with her for too long. There is another terrific scene with Indrans, who is clearly on a dream run. You can’t not empathise with his plight of having to balance being a father, a grandfather, and a father-in-law. There is a similar conundrum that Naseeruddin Shah’s character goes through, and on a side note, extra points to the veteran for showing how lip-syncing and dubbing should be done.
In fact, throughout the film, individual character arcs feel fulfilling despite their questionable actions and debatable choices. Take, for instance, the way Thiru embeds himself into the cartel. It is too easy to be interesting. The same holds true when Karthikeyan decides to trust Thiru with intricate details about the cartel’s machinations. It is too easy to be interesting. If all it takes for Thirukumaran to believe in the goodness of Karthikeyan is seeing the latter talk about sports, spend money from his pockets to help the oppressed who, in a way, are oppressed by him, knowing why he started smuggling, and his unadulterated love for his wife Amala (Renu Desai), then he isn’t that good an officer. If all it takes for Karthikeyan to believe in Thirukumaran's loyalty is seeing him take good photos and stop a couple of attempts on his life, then he isn’t that good a smuggler. And if the system couldn’t stop this naive smuggler from smuggling, and the naive cop from becoming too trusting, then it isn’t that effective either.
However, these portions also center the film on the theme of guilt, and director Rajkumar’s casting choices are on point. Look at how Karthikeyan processes long-standing guilt and how Thirukumaran showcases temporary guilt. At the same time, we also see how Nithya carries her own guilt even if she isn’t the one who did something wrong. These are three towering performances in a film that actually gives the actors time and breathing space to take in the emotional rollercoaster inside their heads, and then become these characters. It also has the right actors, like Ramkumar Prasanna and TSK playing contrasting henchmen, and Lallu-RJ Dheena playing brothers forced to resign themselves to a fate they didn’t sign up for. When almost every actor in the ensemble is doing such a wonderful job, it is distracting to hear Sai Abhyankkar force emotions through his music. Even though he does a competent job with a couple of songs, especially the one that complements an emotional low, the film’s heft doesn't always feel reflected in the music. This becomes even more pronounced in the final act, which already feels a bit away from the film. The same mismatch shows up in certain editing choices, where reactions are cut away abruptly, and a few scenes linger longer than necessary.
What truly holds this film together is the performances, especially Sai Pallavi’s riveting turn as Nithya Reddy. Take, for instance, the scene where she lets herself bawl before regaining composure. We understand that Nithya gave herself exactly 20 seconds to cry out loud before stopping, and it gives us a perfect understanding of the kind of person she is. Be it the way she gives a half-smile when someone reminds her of a love she holds close to her heart, the conscientious outbursts that come from a place of honesty, or the final act where her action avatar is as gritty as it is graceful, Sai Pallavi is a class act. On the other end, we have a rather restrained Mammootty, who shines in moments where he brings out Karthikeyan’s vulnerabilities. He has played an aging gangster with insecurities before, and yet, there is something refreshing behind those tired eyes and gait. However, one can’t help but think if the film would have gone down the same route if the smuggler wasn’t of Mammootty’s stature. Ideally, we shouldn’t be rooting for Karthikeyan, but Mammootty makes us do so, and it doesn’t necessarily serve the film’s intent.
Something similar happens with Thirukumaran as well, but points to Dhanush for knowing when to take the limelight and when to step away from it. As an undercover officer, he serves the film more than the film serves him. But he keeps the proceedings sprightly thanks to the correct mix of stoicism and sudden bursts of energy. It would have benefitted OM if the film found this right mix. We have that scene where the divinity of Thiruvannamalai finds resonance in Thirukumaran's actions. This is a perfect hero elevation moment, but it is bookended by a bunch of generic scenes. The same thing happens when expositions, which are par for the course in this genre, overstay their welcome.
That’s the thing with OM - Operation Mole. There are enough things to root for, but it also makes you question whether you should actually root for them. A compelling spy drama about deception, duty, and deliverance shouldn’t have been dragged down by a sense of dreariness. Even if that isn’t unforgivable, OM knowingly carries the guilt of what it could have been, and as the film constantly espouses: We are what we do.