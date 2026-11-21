It's no surprise that Thirukumaran is an undercover cop assigned to bring down the Karthikeyan cartel from the inside. Nithya is Thiru’s handler, and they make a formidable team, even if their way of sourcing information is archaic. Thiru also has a family of his own in Thiruvannamalai, including wife Roja (Sreeleela), son Agaran, and father (Indrans). Usually, traversing to the family portions of a sleuth on the run sobers up the film and gives us an insight into the humane side of a hardened cop. While Thirukumaran is far from being such a cop, the scenes involving him with his family are actually interesting. There is levity in these portions, even if some of them feel forced. Roja might seem like a template nagging wife, but beneath that grating surface lies a woman who just wants to be told the truth. In a beautiful scene, Roja reminds Thirukumaran that she loves him more than he loves her, and that is a truth she is willing to live with. One can’t stay cross with her for too long. There is another terrific scene with Indrans, who is clearly on a dream run. You can’t not empathise with his plight of having to balance being a father, a grandfather, and a father-in-law. There is a similar conundrum that Naseeruddin Shah’s character goes through, and on a side note, extra points to the veteran for showing how lip-syncing and dubbing should be done.