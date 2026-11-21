In Sathyavan Savithri, we see Keerthy Suresh return to her comfort character: the ingenuous girl-next-door. Savithiri (Keerthy Suresh) has lofty goals, but resorts to dubious means to achieve them. Her means arise from the fact that every person, who cares about her, also view her as a vessel for their own wishes. So, when she has to take on a case, which has great personal and professional stakes in hand, we see her rise to the occasion. As Savithiri, Keerthy Suresh moves through the story comfortably in a tailor-made role. She is quippy in the lighter moments and intense in the heavier moments. But the flashy robes of flair cover a restrictive corset, which are the big moments showing her extreme emotions. While Keerthy is able to express what's written on paper, the words on the paper seem to mimic that of a stock character in a legal drama, often portrayed by a man. So when one tries to retro-fit the character to suit Keerthy Suresh, it results in a restrained performance that could have been more.