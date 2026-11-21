Aakasamlo Oka Tara Movie Review:
Week in and week out, we see commercial entertainers built around comedy, action or mass elements. However, only a handful of films dare to be different and aim to inspire audiences or convey a meaningful message. Aakasamlo Oka Tara belongs to that rare category. Pavan Sadineni's Aakasamlo Oka Tara is a beautifully crafted film about how a village girl turns her dream into reality and how her husband supports her throughout that journey.
Considering Dulquer Salmaan's run in Telugu cinema, audiences have high expectations on his films, and Aakasamlo Oka Tara is no exception. Satvika Veeravalli, who makes her acting debut with this film, performs with the confidence and maturity of an experienced actor.
Director: Pavan Sadineni
Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Satvika Veeravalli, Shruti Haasan, Ruhani Sharma, Swasika, Gautham Menon and others
Ammulu, also known as Kalpana (Satvika Veeravalli), is born in a remote village that does not even have proper roads for buses. During a school exhibition, she learns about space and becomes fascinated by it. From that moment, she dreams of travelling to space. Around the same time, she comes across a photograph of astronaut Kalpana Chawla and treasures it. After completing her Class 10 examinations, her father (Kota Jayaram), who does not want her to continue her education, decides to get her married to Krishna (Dulquer Salmaan), a driver. On their wedding night, Krishna learns about his wife's lifelong dream. Determined to help her fulfil her ambition, he dedicates himself to making what seems impossible a reality.
There are several real-life personalities whose journeys inspire filmmakers to tell their stories. However, everything depends on how a director presents such an inspiring life on screen. Here, Pavan Sadineni takes inspiration from the life of Indian-born astronaut Kalpana Chawla, whose journey was both inspiring and tragic.
From beginning to end, Pavan sticks to the story he wants to tell and never deviates from it. He avoids unnecessary scenes and presents the subject beautifully, without making the film feel like a documentary. He layers the narrative with strong emotions, making it an engaging cinematic experience.
The film begins in Gujarat, where Krishna works at a mining operation. There, he meets Bijili (Ruhani Sharma), who helps him learn the local language. Bijili gradually develops feelings for him, but Krishna reveals that he is already married and that his wife is studying in Andhra Pradesh.
The narrative remains engaging from beginning to end. Even though audiences may have an idea of how the story unfolds, the film keeps them glued to the screen. Another interesting aspect is that the director does not portray Kalpana's journey as an easy success story. She faces failure in her first attempt, becomes disappointed and even decides not to pursue her dream any further. When a machine developed by Kalpana's team fails, she is deeply disappointed. Instead of allowing her to give up, Krishna motivates her to continue chasing her dream. To help her move forward, he seeks assistance from Rohini (Shruti Haasan), leading to the film's later developments.
The central message is clear: even when failures discourage you and opportunities slip away, perseverance and determination can still lead you towards success. Pavan Sadineni also succeeds in creating a strong emotional impact with the film's conclusion.
Telugu cinema seems to have been particularly rewarding for Dulquer Salmaan, as his films here have earned both recognition and appreciation. Playing a husband who dedicates his life to helping his wife achieve her dream, Dulquer delivers a heartfelt performance. One wonders how he manages to find such interesting scripts that allow him to showcase his acting abilities. He fits the character perfectly and makes several scenes deeply emotional. Dulquer is undoubtedly one of the finest actors of this generation, and his performance adds considerable weight and dignity to the character.
Satvika Veeravalli is another major discovery through this film. Satvika is simply superb as Kalpana, and the way she carries the character is remarkable. Despite this being her first film, she ably carries much of the narrative on her shoulders. Though she was raised in the United States, she completely immerses herself in this demanding role. Satvika handles the emotional moments with remarkable maturity and delivers a convincing performance.
Swasika, who plays Dulquer's sister, is excellent and leaves a strong impression. In the first half, the narrative is driven by Ruhani Sharma's Bijili, a role quite different from her previous performances, and she fits the character perfectly.
The second half largely belongs to Shruti Haasan, who brings tremendous energy to the film. Once she appears on screen, the narrative picks up pace, and she delivers a fantastic performance. Chaitanya Jonnalagadda is well-cast in a supporting role that helps establish Rohini's character. The supporting cast, including Nassar, Gautham Menon, Murali Sharma, Kota Jayaram, Manasi Sudheer and Praveen, also perform well.
Among the technical departments, special appreciation goes to GV Prakash for his excellent music, which elevates several scenes. His background score adds emotional depth to the narrative and is one of the film's major strengths. The songs also play a crucial role in taking the story forward, especially during sequences with minimal dialogue. Lyricist Sreemani has penned meaningful lyrics that complement the film's emotional tone.
Veteran filmmaker and producer Gunnam Gangaraju has contributed to the screenplay, and his experience is clearly visible in its structure. The dialogues written by Pavan Sadineni are short and simple, yet many of them strike an emotional chord. Producers Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam deserve appreciation for supporting Pavan's vision and helping bring this story to the big screen. Geetha Arts and Swapna Cinemas also deserve credit for backing the project. The cinematography is impressive, with the rocket-launch sequences and technical details presented convincingly on screen.
Aakasamlo Oka Tara is a beautifully narrated emotional journey about a young girl's dream and the determination to achieve it. Family-friendly, feel-good films have become increasingly rare, and this film is a welcome addition to that category. Rather than offering just two and a half hours of entertainment, it provides inspiration, emotional satisfaction and a positive outlook on life. It is a clean film that stays true to Pavan Sadineni's vision of presenting a young girl's journey towards achieving her dream.