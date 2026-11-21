Ammulu, also known as Kalpana (Satvika Veeravalli), is born in a remote village that does not even have proper roads for buses. During a school exhibition, she learns about space and becomes fascinated by it. From that moment, she dreams of travelling to space. Around the same time, she comes across a photograph of astronaut Kalpana Chawla and treasures it. After completing her Class 10 examinations, her father (Kota Jayaram), who does not want her to continue her education, decides to get her married to Krishna (Dulquer Salmaan), a driver. On their wedding night, Krishna learns about his wife's lifelong dream. Determined to help her fulfil her ambition, he dedicates himself to making what seems impossible a reality.