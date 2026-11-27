The curious case of Kunchacko Boban. Although Hail Mary is the actor's fifth release this year, not all of them have managed to hit the mark. This inconsistency extends to his performances, as well, especially the rather disappointing turn as the bad guy in last week's Bachelor Party D'eux. Seven days later, the actor bounces back with a fine performance in Hail Mary, an investigative thriller where he is curiously both the suspect and the investigator.
Director: Vishnu Revikumar
Cast: Kunchacko Boban, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vinay Forrt, Hakim Shah, Anu Sithara, Suhasini Maniratnam, Jagadish
Twenty three years after a girl goes missing, an advocate who witnessed the incident as a child files a Habeas Corpus. The trail leads to Madhu, once a suspect, now on the verge of starting a new lease of life. Based on a novel by GR Indugopan, Hail Mary evolves into an investigation into what happened to the child and how her disappearance continues to haunt lives around her and beyond.
Martin Prakkat and Dr Neeraj Rajan's screenplay is on point in the highly engrossing first 30 minutes of the film, unraveling just enough information to sustain our interest. The nature of the investigation further adds to the intrigue. It's not a police procedural per se. The police are rather lackadaisical about their approach, whereas Madhu is more desperate. He might be an ordinary driver, but his experience working under a forensic surgeon has made him intuitive and taught him a thing or two about solving crimes. He is introduced as someone "sharp, but not organised". This makes him an interesting character to follow, as he is not just here to prove himself innocent but to find the actual culprit.
Hail Mary also gets the emotional quotient right for the most part, too. Madhu's personal life is shattered following his alleged involvement in a child abuse case. He is about to welcome Annie (Anu Sithara), a divorcee and her daughter into his life, but the past catches up, creating ripples in their relationship and making it all the more important for him to find the truth. Then there's the ever-reliable Suraj Venjaramoodu dialling up the intensity with his portrayal of a grieving father who is yet to come to terms with the loss of his daughter.
It’s a rather strange choice to reveal the perpetrator at the halfway point, leaving us wondering what comes next. So here's the catch. You know who committed the crime, but you can't easily name the person, let alone nab them. The investigation now boils down to gathering enough evidence.
With the crime in question occurring over two decades back, the usual investigation mechanics that rely on technology are of little use here. So, one might wonder about the challenges involved and the exciting ways in which the film could approach them. However, the writing more often than not gets too convenient, serving up evidence on a platter. Take, for instance, the tribal woman who spots the car on that fateful day and catches a glimpse of what's in the boot. Or the old photographs taken during a festival procession. It's just another chapter in the old screenplay rulebook of depending on coincidences rather than finding inventive ways to take the narrative forward.
What also works against the film is the absence of a strong, competent antagonist. While Madhu does all the dirty work to literally dig up old truths, the villain's only job is to somehow ruin it later on. There are no proactive actions from his side, which is strange considering the stakes involved. It's weak characterisation.
While cracks begin to show as we enter the stretched second half, it also has some finely staged moments, including an action sequence involving Madhu and the policemen and a thrilling chase in the dark. Special points to cinematographer Roby Varghese Raj and the action team for executing the close-combat sequences with all their intensity. But as the film progresses, much of this realistic intensity is traded for cinematic drama, especially in how the final act unfolds. There's a quintessential climactic twist that keeps building, but the execution falls flat despite all the nonstop action.
Hail Mary is, at its heart, a story of two grieving fathers. Madhu may not technically be one, but his strong attachment to Annie's daughter becomes his emotional anchor. The ending with a lovely song is fittingly poignant, but the film doesn't quite explore the full emotional potential of this parallel, particularly with Suraj's character, who is strangely sidelined for much of the runtime. And what about the advocate who triggers it all? Such a crucial character is left hanging without proper closure.
Perhaps the makers were more invested in the probe and the thrills that come with it than the human drama driving it. They do manage to deliver a reasonably engaging investigation, but a more compelling emotional story is left largely unexplored.