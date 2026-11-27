With the crime in question occurring over two decades back, the usual investigation mechanics that rely on technology are of little use here. So, one might wonder about the challenges involved and the exciting ways in which the film could approach them. However, the writing more often than not gets too convenient, serving up evidence on a platter. Take, for instance, the tribal woman who spots the car on that fateful day and catches a glimpse of what's in the boot. Or the old photographs taken during a festival procession. It's just another chapter in the old screenplay rulebook of depending on coincidences rather than finding inventive ways to take the narrative forward.