I found myself turned into a sleuth once the credits rolled on You Can See Everything. As the lights came on in the theatre, I tapped on the X icon in my phone and searched for Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced and now incarcerated founder of Theranos, on whom the docufiction is based. Throughout the film’s runtime of about three hours, I had pierced into Elizabeth’s ice-blue eyes, trying to look for one evil glint that would validate me. There was nothing. So, I scrolled down her X posts, looking for any piece of text that would give me some insight into her mind (while recently being informed by the film that some of the posts were actually written by her partner Billy Evans post her imprisonment). Beneath all the emotional write-ups bearing her photos with her children and the unnaturally innumerous user fact-corrected opinions, there was a confession about coffee, which I choose to believe was approved by Elizabeth. “Sometimes I genuinely can’t tell whether I’m under caffeinated or over caffeinated,” it reads. “My solution is usually to have another cup of coffee and see what happens. Not a great diagnostic.” Will she not let us know anything even about an innocent caffeine-habit? Does she herself really not know the answer? Why won’t she let us in?