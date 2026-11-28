You Can See Everything Review:
I found myself turned into a sleuth once the credits rolled on You Can See Everything. As the lights came on in the theatre, I tapped on the X icon in my phone and searched for Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced and now incarcerated founder of Theranos, on whom the docufiction is based. Throughout the film’s runtime of about three hours, I had pierced into Elizabeth’s ice-blue eyes, trying to look for one evil glint that would validate me. There was nothing. So, I scrolled down her X posts, looking for any piece of text that would give me some insight into her mind (while recently being informed by the film that some of the posts were actually written by her partner Billy Evans post her imprisonment). Beneath all the emotional write-ups bearing her photos with her children and the unnaturally innumerous user fact-corrected opinions, there was a confession about coffee, which I choose to believe was approved by Elizabeth. “Sometimes I genuinely can’t tell whether I’m under caffeinated or over caffeinated,” it reads. “My solution is usually to have another cup of coffee and see what happens. Not a great diagnostic.” Will she not let us know anything even about an innocent caffeine-habit? Does she herself really not know the answer? Why won’t she let us in?
Cast: Nathan Fielder, Elizabeth Holmes, and Billy Evans
Directors: Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim
The question makes for a dubious look over the face of Nathan Fielder, television’s most awkward disarmer, as he observes Elizabeth in her natural habitat, in a beachfront house which she shares with her partner Billy Evans, a dodgy scion of a wealthy family, and their two children, an infant and a toddler. She and Billy have let in a film crew to document their lives for 34 days leading up to her going to jail. They want people to know the “real” Elizabeth and not the version presented in the media. Nathan looks on as the camera rolls, not giving anything and pausing between conversations, hoping for the subject to fill in the blanks with its truth.
We witness Elizabeth’s everyday life under Nathan and his co-director Lance Oppenheim’s (the director of Primetime) lens. The slow zoom-ins and the extreme closeups trap us into her psyche. The house of this seemingly suffering American family becomes an investigation room as Nathan questions and grills both Elizabeth and Billy, together and then separately. He eavesdrops on their conversations. In a scene, he even makes way for Billy as he exits the bathroom after a shower. Nathan becomes a stand-in for the viewer as he puts every gesture, every word and every action under a microscope. The first half of the film is presented in grey and dark hues as if it was perpetually shot during dawn or dusk (the cinematography is by David Bolen, known for shooting Soni, 2018, and the first season of Delhi Crime). It makes you claustrophobic and the music (by Ari Balouzian) amps up dread and curiosity. It’s akin to passing through a narrow tunnel towards a distant light. You got to keep going.
Then there is Elizabeth herself, with her innocent, mousy face, her eyes emoting as if they have been given a prompt. Nathan, who sold scam schemes to businesses in his satirical documentary series Nathan For You, might just be face-to-face with a brilliant scamster. Or maybe not? Can a person who doesn’t know the truth, really tell a lie? Elizabeth might just be an enigma for herself too. Billy says her brain doesn’t work like other people’s. In a telling scene, Nathan shows Elizabeth and Billy the ‘Who’s on first’ comedy routine which has two people getting into a comical confusion over a baseball player named ‘Who’. When one of them asks the other “Who’s on first place?” the second says “Who” and the former then goes on to reiterate that that’s what he is asking. It leads to a back-and-forth never-ending loop. Elizabeth doesn't get the joke.
Close to the half-way point in the film, the subject leaves the frame. Elizabeth goes to federal prison and Nathan, along with us, is left to scrape for answers. These are the most poignant and thought-provoking portions of You Can See Everything as Nathan’s obsession with figuring out Elizabeth morphs into an aching infatuation with her. He writes scenes of their conversations from memory and involves a popular actress to play her. But is it exactly what happened? Were things really said in that tone? If we are seeing a documentary from a filmmaker’s perspective what exactly is the objective truth? Nathan tries to document the truth but the act of documentation itself maligns it with a lie. It’s quantum physics, the Observer Effect. Electrons behave in a certain way because they are being observed. While questioning the subject, the medium starts questioning itself. Is the act of filming the truth taking us far from it? Where does fact end and fiction begin? The film is a cultural triumph which expands the scope of what cinema is capable of. It doesn’t satisfy you or give you easy answers and does what all great art is supposed to do, to leave you more inquisitive than before. You can question everything.