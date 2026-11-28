The one thing that a superhero film has to get right is establishing the superpower. Cosmic Samson is actually rather confusing in this respect. His powers seem to be different in different scenes. One moment he's moving at the speed of The Flash, the next, he has absolutely no idea how to get going at all. The rules of his powers are laid out, but the film doesn't appear concerned with adhering to them. The problem becomes more apparent when Samson is pitted against the antagonists. They are neither superpowered nor particularly formidable individuals, but ordinary criminals whose only apparent advantage is their gymnastic prowess. The writers must have thought that making the villains physically flexible would make them equals to our superhero. It doesn't. The resulting fights don't convey the sense of danger and excitement you'd expect from a superhero vs villain scenario.