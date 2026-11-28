The idea of an ordinary young man stumbling upon extraordinary powers is the basis for many entertaining superhero films. Cosmic Samson, directed by Abhijith Joseph (who co-wrote it with Abhikersh Vasanth), is a film that doesn't know how to make the most of this. It's a project backed by the production house that made Minnal Murali and RDX. Clearly drawn from both, the result is an unconvincing amalgam that doesn't quite gel.
Director: Abhijith Joseph
Cast: Sandeep Pradeep, Mukesh, Miya George, Riyaa Jithu, Anuraj O B, Althaf Salim, Alphonse Puthren
Sandeep Pradeep is Samson Joseph, an aspiring filmmaker whose dream of making it in cinema is still very much in the realm of aspiration. He's currently working at a footwear shop and doing food deliveries to keep his head above water. He lives with his dad (Mukesh), his sister (Miya George) and his young niece. The film takes its time establishing Samson's relatable situation, and there's certainly some fun to be had watching him work out what he can do. His life takes a rather sudden turn when a random birthday gift comes with some very unusual powers.
The one thing that a superhero film has to get right is establishing the superpower. Cosmic Samson is actually rather confusing in this respect. His powers seem to be different in different scenes. One moment he's moving at the speed of The Flash, the next, he has absolutely no idea how to get going at all. The rules of his powers are laid out, but the film doesn't appear concerned with adhering to them. The problem becomes more apparent when Samson is pitted against the antagonists. They are neither superpowered nor particularly formidable individuals, but ordinary criminals whose only apparent advantage is their gymnastic prowess. The writers must have thought that making the villains physically flexible would make them equals to our superhero. It doesn't. The resulting fights don't convey the sense of danger and excitement you'd expect from a superhero vs villain scenario.
Worse, the film resorts to an increasingly unpleasant degree of violence against children to manufacture emotional stakes. It almost seems as if they took the child abuse element of RDX and just decided to take it several steps further. The antagonists, meanwhile, fall into the familiar trap of using violence against women and children as a substitute for characterisation. This is where the screenplay really lets you down. Minnal Murali worked because it took a superhero story, grounded it in a very real social environment and created a great villain. Cosmic Samson just doesn't have its own identity. It tries to ape the grounded comedy from the Basil Joseph directorial and the emotional manipulation from RDX, inserting some action sequences in between. It just doesn't work.
The technical aspects fare somewhat better. Deepak D Menon's cinematography is quite slick, and with Chaman Chakko's rapid cuts, it really brings Vlad Rimburg's action choreography to life. Sibi Matthew Alex's music and background score are effective in places, but cannot quite elevate the proceedings.
Sandeep is easily the film's biggest saving grace. He brings considerable charm to Samson, negotiating the character's frustrations, excitement, vulnerability and newfound confidence with an ease that makes him instantly likeable. He is equally convincing in the action portions, displaying the kind of screen presence that suggests genuine star potential.
Mukesh, as his father, is another casting choice that could have yielded much more. There's a touch of warmth in the father-son relationship, but the script doesn't really go anywhere with it, leaving you wanting more from that pairing. Miya George, playing the sister, and Riyaa Jithu, the potential love interest, are serviceable but hardly add to the story, and even Riyaa's one prominent moment is cut short.
The final act is all too keen to give Samson the superhero treatment; the whole thing is so predictably built up, and the execution is so pedestrian that you're not in any sort of excited state at all. And the film ends with Samson deciding to make a film out of what happened to him, presumably as a superhero origin story. It plays like an unintentionally funny joke, given the film never worked out its own superpower.
Cosmic Samson isn't actually all that difficult to watch, thanks largely to Sandeep's performance and a few entertaining stretches, but an intriguing premise can only get you so far. With such an unimaginative script, the film simply doesn't work out what makes Samson special.