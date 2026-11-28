Delivery Boy Movie Review:
Although terms like tribalism and group mindset often carry a negative connotation in modern times, acceptable expressions of these instincts exist. The highest expression of such instincts is sacrifice, and the darkest expression is making others suffer for your gain. Filmmaker Nani's Delivery Boy has various characters who interpret loyalty in entirely different ways, putting them at loggerheads to such an extent that their very survival is at stake. With this idea at its heart, the film could have been executed better with greater discretion in its storytelling economy, particularly in the time devoted to individual characters and prioritising their intentions, rather than going through motions before reaching the core plot.
Delivery Boy begins with an accident and surgery of Shiva’s (Leo Sivakumar) mother (Radikaa Sarathkumar). Hailing from a modest family in Coimbatore, Shiva works as a food delivery executive while also training to become a police officer. But for some strange reason, he makes frequent visits to Chennai. One such visit changes his life completely.
The time writers dedicate to certain portions in the film is its Achilles heel. The film, with a runtime of just over two hours, needed to know better where the focus should be. Most of the first half tests your patience. Emotional spaces between Shiva and his mother are merely functional. And the romantic portion between Shiva and Thenmozhi (Brigida Saga) is the weakest link in the film, and every scene between them feels forced. Those scenes are very hard to sit through, so much that even the abrupt ending in this combination feels poetic and artful. It doesn't help that the performances were passable at best. The dialogues too feel very basic and lifeless. One could sense a rush in how the actors complete their dialogues to move to the next scene. The makers, instead of stacking scene after scene, should have focused on sharper dialogues. With two emotional sequences being the film’s pivot, they get lost in the excesses. However, the first half gains momentum when we learn what drives the antagonists and what prompts the protagonist’s face-off with them.
Cast: Leo Sivakumar, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Brigida Saga, Dushyanth, Jenson Dhivakar
Director: Nani
A cursory understanding of Tamil cinema will tell you that the bad guys here will mostly have a code, logic, or philosophy of their own. It’s been quite some time since we've seen one without these rules. Here, we have a team of ruthless killers, named the Bottle Gang, with nothing to stop them. It sounds like an oxymoron, but these killers in Delivery Boy can be described as incorruptible criminals, and this makes them dangerous. They don’t flinch at negotiations, money, or morals they have assigned to themselves. Without much of a backstory, the makers are able to send you chills and warn you not to cross any of the seven killers. Not just the Naan Mahaan Alla-esque design for the antagonists, but the decision not to use familiar actors has also paid off. With no preconceived notions about these actors, you just know them as cold-blooded killers who walk among you. And a simple traffic altercation with them, not a sophisticated business rivalry or other political reasons, can bring danger.
The second half benefits greatly from how every move of the protagonist brings him closer to this vicious gang. Of course, there are logical conveniences like the underexplained powerlessness of the police department. These gang members have faced arrests, and the city is not as degenerated as the film wants you to believe. Although the method of killing is gory and there is no escape from the gang’s clutches once they have set a trap, the cops don’t seem helpless in nabbing them. That being said, these conveniences do not undercut the main plot of the film. The 124-minute film could have been a bit shorter, avoiding forced scenes into Goutham’s (Dushyanth) life and an unnecessary ‘special number’ before the final face-off. Thankfully, the second half doesn’t feature much of Thenmozhi and Shiva’s mother; otherwise, the fillers would have drowned the audience.
Delivery Boy is no great film by any stretch of the imagination. But the film is serviceable, featuring genuinely fearful antagonists, occasional highs and surprises, and convincing plot devices. One of the more fascinating aspects of films themselves is the “What Ifs” and “Why Nots”. The what-ifs and why-nots are earned in Delivery Boy, and that makes it pass our skepticism.