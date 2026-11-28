The time writers dedicate to certain portions in the film is its Achilles heel. The film, with a runtime of just over two hours, needed to know better where the focus should be. Most of the first half tests your patience. Emotional spaces between Shiva and his mother are merely functional. And the romantic portion between Shiva and Thenmozhi (Brigida Saga) is the weakest link in the film, and every scene between them feels forced. Those scenes are very hard to sit through, so much that even the abrupt ending in this combination feels poetic and artful. It doesn't help that the performances were passable at best. The dialogues too feel very basic and lifeless. One could sense a rush in how the actors complete their dialogues to move to the next scene. The makers, instead of stacking scene after scene, should have focused on sharper dialogues. With two emotional sequences being the film’s pivot, they get lost in the excesses. However, the first half gains momentum when we learn what drives the antagonists and what prompts the protagonist’s face-off with them.