Digger Movie Review: Meta commentary on mass manipulation disguised as climate change satire

Inarritu turns the critical lens towards the public as well. In a heated argument between Curtis and the play’s director, Hannah (Sophie Wilde), he complains that Digger is portrayed as an unsophisticated buffoon, but that is not the image he got from his research; he is appalled that such a global disaster is reduced to a one-dimensional satire. Hannah retorts that the people who lost everything to the disaster need to be able to laugh at it, and that it was Curtis’ generation that destroyed everything anyway. Curtis and Hannah represent political arguments that have their heart in the right place and yet, inadvertently end up losing each other in a cacophony of never-ending arguments, the noise of which ends up being used by the one-percenters to advance their plans. The scene ends with Kenny cutting in to resolve the issue with a non sequitur, which is exactly the kind of brilliant satire Inarritu buries beneath layers of watered-down commentary. It is interesting to note Tom Cruise’s layered performance as an actor portraying a man he understands in a way the play or the world around him refuses to look at. At the beginning, you might feel like Tom Cruise’s heart isn't in it. And then you realise that Tom Cruise wants you to feel that way, and that it is Curtis whose heart is not in it. It is Curtis who pushes himself to play Digger Rockwell in a way that he disagrees with. Even if you subtract the prosthetics work, the eccentric action star we know and love is nowhere to be found. This might be one of Tom Cruise’s greatest performances.