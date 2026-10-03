Drishyam: The Conclusion Movie Review: Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat’s howdunit manages to pull off its final trick

Drishyam 3 rides and relies on momentum. It is such a rollercoaster of twists, turns and thrills that you might miss the fact that you already know the destination. You trust the invincibility of Vijay and the question is never will he be able to get away with it but how will he actually pull it off. After watching the film, when I replayed it in my head it actually seemed much more straightforward. There are some holes and even some wild swings. But for those 150 minutes the film did manage to engross me in its world. You were the spectator the magician pulled up on the stage to inspect the hat but the hare actually pops out from your bag, and you smile even when you realise you got fooled. You were watching closely, but were you looking in the wrong place?