Bail Movie Review: An earnest attempt with some predictable twists

Early in Pavan Wadeyar’s Bail, there is a moment where retired police commissioner Vijay Kumar (Shivarajkumar) gets up to give his farewell speech, only to freeze in front of the mic. His colleagues smile warmly, honoring an officer who never chased dangerous criminals, fired a gun, or got into trouble. Vijay spent his whole career behind a safe desk. Yet, beneath this quiet man living a simple life in Bengaluru lies a deep pain: his daughter Kruthi was killed in the Swaraj International Hotel terror attack, which took 160 lives. The story picks up when the main plot kicks in. Mastermind of the terror attack, Sajid Qureshi, walks out of jail on bail due to poor police work and legal loopholes. When the system fails so badly, it pushes the law-abiding Vijay to take matters into his own hands. Soon, dangerous criminals out on bail are killed within hours, cleanly and without leaving any clues. What follows tries to be both a personal revenge story and a look at how the law is misused to protect criminals.
Cast: Shivarajkumar, Sai Kumar, Jayaram, Sangeetha, Dheekshith Shetty, Yogi, Sanjana Anand, Kiran Srinivas, Ramesh Indira
Director: Pavan Wadeyar
The best parts of the film happen inside Vijay’s home. Shivarajkumar drops his usual larger-than-life style for a quiet, tired performance where his eyes show deep grief while staying sharp and alert. His close circle gives the film genuine warmth. Jayaram plays retired scientist Robert with easy charm, solving daily complaints with gadgets like an AI drone named Lily and its partner Bully. Sai Kumar brings dignity to retired judge Ali, mixing his love for RCB with the sharp mind of an experienced judge. Their natural banter makes their planning scenes fun to watch, while Sangeetha grounds the home as Hasini, Vijay’s strict but caring wife who hides her own pain to support him.
The writing targets problems in the system: weak laws made by politicians, courts giving easy bail, helpless police officers, and media houses chasing views. At The Sentinel newspaper, editor Sangamesh (Ramesh Indira) treats these killings purely as front-page hits. On the other side, Inspector Dayashankar (Dheekshith Shetty) is tasked with solving these mysterious deaths. Shetty is honest and believable as a cop dealing with pressure from his bosses, supported well by Sanjana Anand. Kiran Srinivas plays an officer willing to break rules, while Yogi plays Yogi Reddy, a powerful gangster protected by money, politicians, and quick bail orders.
At its core, Bail is an ideological clash across democracy’s four pillars—the legislature, judiciary, executive, and media. The tragedy is that each is compromised: politicians draft weak laws, courts grant easy bail on technicalities, police remain paralysed, and media outlets chase sensationalism. Pushed beyond patience, retired officer Vijay, retired judge Ali, and scientist Robert step outside systemic boundaries to forge their own unauthorised pillar of accountability. The idea of older men using their brains instead of brute force is fresh, but the story soon turns into a simple checklist. A big flaw is how Robert’s drone, Lily, is handled. Meant to be high-tech gear, it is shown so casually that it hurts the film's realism. From Himachal Pradesh to Mumbai and Bengaluru, targets are taken down one by one with very little pushback or tension. Since every step is explained beforehand, the film loses the thrill of a good cat-and-mouse game.
The technical work comes from Vaidy’s camerawork capturing every moment with care, while Ajaneesh Loknath’s music adds a certain weight to the plot and Vijay's presence. Despite good intentions and great chemistry between Shivarajkumar, Sai Kumar, and Jayaram, the problems get solved too easily without the clever twists of a tight thriller. Pavan Wadeyar offers a sincere crime family drama that picks quiet plans over loud action. It remains a well meaning vigilante film with predictable writing, but it still asks an important question: what should people do when the law lets criminals walk free on bail?