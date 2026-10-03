Bail Movie Review: An earnest attempt with some predictable twists



Early in Pavan Wadeyar’s Bail, there is a moment where retired police commissioner Vijay Kumar (Shivarajkumar) gets up to give his farewell speech, only to freeze in front of the mic. His colleagues smile warmly, honoring an officer who never chased dangerous criminals, fired a gun, or got into trouble. Vijay spent his whole career behind a safe desk. Yet, beneath this quiet man living a simple life in Bengaluru lies a deep pain: his daughter Kruthi was killed in the Swaraj International Hotel terror attack, which took 160 lives. The story picks up when the main plot kicks in. Mastermind of the terror attack, Sajid Qureshi, walks out of jail on bail due to poor police work and legal loopholes. When the system fails so badly, it pushes the law-abiding Vijay to take matters into his own hands. Soon, dangerous criminals out on bail are killed within hours, cleanly and without leaving any clues. What follows tries to be both a personal revenge story and a look at how the law is misused to protect criminals.



Cast: Shivarajkumar, Sai Kumar, Jayaram, Sangeetha, Dheekshith Shetty, Yogi, Sanjana Anand, Kiran Srinivas, Ramesh Indira