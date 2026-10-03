Avaraachan and Sons Movie Review: Biju Menon's familiar charm carries a wobbly family tale

Yet, for all the promise in this family setup, the film doesn't always stay with them long enough. One would have liked to see more of them at home, their rapport with their father, the cracks in their relationship, and what keeps them together. Sreenath Bhasi, the poster boy of carefree Malayali youth, gets a refreshing role this time as a responsible, working adult, and the actor plays it with total conviction. The character doesn't express a lot, but has the wits to understand what others are going through. A grounded valyettan, one could say. Ganapathi is also restrained and dignified in his portrayal of a love-smitten youngster. However, the film leaves us wanting more from the brothers as sons.