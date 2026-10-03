Baththa Movie Review: A wholesome story about a gangster coming of age

Baththa has the distinct charm of offering whatever you want out of it. It could be a fun commercial family entertainer if you choose to look at it that way, or it could read as a parable on an arrogant man’s ego death. The film is also a deep psychological dissection of how much of the human experience, the choices we make, are dictated by the far simpler unconscious imprints left by our childhood. It is an antithesis to the overused writing trope of a protagonist’s rugged personality being the result of a tragic past. Balaji shows you that you don’t always have to kill the hero’s parents to justify his rough edges. He shows you that people, and whatever goes on to make them who they are, are simultaneously far simpler and much deeper than that. At its heart, Baththa is a wholesome conversation between two kids, it just so happens that one kid, Sabari, arrives later in time, to tell the other kid, Baththa, that he doesn’t have to let his childhood wounds define him, and he does so with a hug, and we feel the warmth of the hug through the screen.