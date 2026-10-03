Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai Movie Review: A promising fairy tale that spectacularly loses its way

For some reason, the immortal tells his story to a mortal who constantly disrespects the life of a rat living in the train with her family. In a way, it is like reading a biography and an autobiography of the same person at the same time. Yet we don’t get any new perspectives; we just get overlapping stories that become unnecessarily indulgent and, unfortunately, artificially intelligent. In the portions where we transcend timelines, Ram uses subpar CGI and AI slop to bring the bounties of our nature to life. The irony notwithstanding, these sequences are not what we expect from someone like Ram. What makes it even more infuriating is how NK Ekambaram's work gives the film's various timelines such an authentic feel. Yet when artificial intelligence is brought in to bridge vision and execution, the film ends up disappointing. Of course, anyone can adapt to evolving technology, but it makes you wonder if this was the best way to tell a story that aims to reconnect mankind with nature. Is it the best way to talk about how mankind fails to understand that the world is not just meant for them? But even if you look past the quality of these scenes, Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai drowns in its detours.