Sigma Movie Review: Pulpy and functional

Given that almost all the major characters lack something in life, and this money would more than suffice to bridge the gaps, there seems to be no interiority in any of them. The number of plot devices used to move the screenplay from one scene to another will be of no avail if there is no effort to make you buy the character's need. There seems to be palpable confusion in fixing the tonality of the film. It is surprising that a film already pulpy with bright, ticking explosives and a prized pen drive shies away from becoming more pulpy. Venkat Prabhu's Saroja is one of the finest examples of handling the "Bumblers vs Crime boss" trope in Tamil cinema because of the goofy eccentricities of its people and its self-awareness. Sigma, after a point, feels confused about whether it wants to be that or a serious, slow-motion-powered "HERO" film.