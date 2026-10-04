Don’t Trouble the Trouble Movie Review: This magical ride falls short of expectations

Don’t Trouble the Trouble arrived with huge hype because some of the biggest names from the Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and Tamil industries were associated with it. However, the film falls well short of expectations. Shashank Yeleti’s writing is weak, the narration is sluggish and illogical, and the climax fails to make an impact. Apart from a few scenes here and there, there is little to engage the audience. If you decide to watch this film, the trouble may ultimately be yours.