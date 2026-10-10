Animals Movie Review: A tall leap which ends up stumbling on the ground

Animals has two main elements: the thriller element, and the political element. In the film, Los Angeles mayoral candidate Mark Kimball is asked to pay up an exorbitant ransom to protect hus identity. As the story unravels, we realise the core is actually empty. Also, Mark, as we realise, is near invincible. He is so invincible that beyond all mistakes he makes, including lying to his wife, he ends up alright without the smallest of scratches. No matter what choice he makes, it ends up being a perfect solution, rather than a human solution. In a human solution, someone or something is at a loss. The lack of this humanity, lets down the thrill of the film.