Other Mommy Movie Review: This horror suffers from the demons of identity crisis

Nevertheless, there is something cerebral about scary scenes that rise above the trope of building tension just to produce jump scares. Not to say Other Mommy completely foregoes the basics, but the entity in question is impressive, as it acts as a dramatic representation of a universal truth --- Appearances are deceptive. Take the very title, for example: there is an unknown "other" in everyone you claim you know fully well. The entity plays the saviour and takes the identities of people close to Bela in order to safeguard her "innocence" from the fickle mortals "polluting" her. This fabulous idea, upon writing and execution, turns into a mixed bag. The damage it causes to the Martins is so painfully real, but there are suggestions that this could be Bela's thoughts spectacularly coming to life. While it is understandable that the makers avoided giving the demon an origin story or resorting to a classic exorcism to steer clear of well-trodden paths, the alternative isn't entirely satisfactory either.