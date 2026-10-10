The Social Reckoning Movie Review: Loses its way in pursuit of premature catharsis

This follow-up to The Social Network (2010) focuses on the 2021 Facebook leak by the whistleblower Frances Haugen (Mikey Madison) and journalist Jeff Horwitz (Jeremy Allen White), while Mark Zuckerberg (Jeremy Strong) prepares for the US Senate testimony. The film observes how Facebook (now Meta) radicalised people by nudging them towards right-wing extremist groups. We see how level-headed individuals can become paranoid racists; we see how they even become rioters brazen enough to storm the capital; we see how the platform amplifies and intensifies bullying; and we see how it destroys mental health in teenagers. These interesting points are emphatically presented but never discussed in depth. The film shows you characters being rattled by these awful findings on social media impact. But its field of vision is so narrow that except for the business reasons given by Zuckerberg and team, it is hard to understand why the radicalisation happened, how those in power got away with it, and how the problem simply transformed and still survives.