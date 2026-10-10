Eyes Series Review: A thoughtful yet fanciful look at patterns of obsession

The team takes on a series of cases, each revealing a different side of obsession. We meet a photographer and the actress he imagines is his partner, a supermarket worker and her boyfriend (plus his nasty father, a terrific turn from Jaffer Idukki), a woman trapped with an alcoholic sweetheart, and an IAS officer whose marriage to a powerful politician’s daughter is in trouble. Each story is more disturbing than the last, depicting the consequences of not accepting rejection. The most compelling case is that of the IAS couple. Dev Mohan takes on the role of Sajin, while Saniya Iyappan plays Shobitha, and over the course of two episodes, the writing deliberately keeps us guessing about who is treating whom unfairly. In all the other cases, the moral boundaries are clear. With this one, the team hesitates, doubts itself and argues, just as we do, until the truth eventually comes to light.