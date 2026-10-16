Street Fighter Movie Review: Bland fights and a few good laughs

The film confidently sets up a sequel, but the lead-up arrives so abruptly that the resolution feels rushed, and the big climactic action scenes are so severely undercooked it feels like the writers ran out of subscriptions to whatever AI they were using. Street Fighter is frustrating because you can see how it shows flashes of creativity that do not warrant a tired old “AI joke” like the one above. The imaginary world of MetroLao looks fascinatingly chaotic. Every fighter is wonderfully designed and is brimming with so much lore. But the screenplay is still plagued by a lack of focus. Any and all disappointment with the film’s shortcomings is a direct result of how much you enjoyed the world-building, the humour, the likeable characters, and how it has fun with itself. Street Fighter’s greatest strength and its greatest weakness are one and the same: it doesn’t take itself too seriously.