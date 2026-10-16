Drones Movie Review: Hovers around mediocrity at best

Wish the screenplay and its ideas, some of which have great potential, were as sincere as the names the makers have chosen for their lead characters. The story unfolds in a bizarre universe populated by screwballs and built around two structures. This world, which interacts with space, Earth, and the netherworld, needed the kind of madcap conviction that Mark Antony brought to its theme. Apart from the garish laboratory-cum-confinement space, complete with kaleidoscopic rooms, flickering lights, and incessant electronic beeps, little suggests anything sinister about the place. Yet, for those who enter, there seems to be no way back. By the way, Kish finds his way out of this lab-cum-confinement-cum-maze 40 minutes in. But the audience is subjected to this pointless mad ride for nearly two more hours.