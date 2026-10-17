Jailer 2 Movie Review: Rajinikanth, Nelson dish out a fulfilling but familiar sequel

Pitting someone who would do anything to save his family against someone who would do the same makes for an interesting duel. In fact, this leads to some emotionally charged scenes featuring Muthuvel and his family. But that same respect doesn’t extend to the Kalpaks, who just react to whatever happens to them and never act proactively. This takes the sting out of their antics, and we're left watching Muthuvel sleepwalk through his revenge instead of roaring through it. The stakes are said to be high, but we never feel them. The film says Kalpaks are invincible and are so dangerous that governments are afraid of the dead bodies they are piling up. But if a single slow-mo walk from Muthuvel can tilt everything in his favour, then where’s the fun? Again, this wouldn’t be much of a problem in any other Rajinikanth film, where we are not in for the suspense, but for the ride. However, in Jailer 2, Nelson sets us up for something quirky and out of the ordinary. When he leaves Moorthi behind and opts for the easier fruits, you are left bewildered. The film, which was all about Muthuvel’s ascension to the top and dismantling the syndicate, suddenly starts going around in circles. Dileep’s team kidnaps someone, and then… Muthuvel rescues them and harms someone from Dileep’s team. Then, the Kalpak family kidnaps someone, and then… Muthuvel rescues them and harms someone from the Kalpak family. And then, the Kalpak family kidnaps someone else, and Muthuvel rescues them and harms someone else from the Kalpak family. And then, the Kalpak family… You know the drill.