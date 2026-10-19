Ranabaali Movie Review: A sincere attempt that loses its way

However, the violence in these portions is excessive at times and becomes difficult to watch on the big screen. When a filmmaker sets out to tell a lesser-known historical story that audiences may be interested in exploring, is this level of violence really necessary? Even the Ramayana and Mahabharata contain violence, but adapting such stories for the big screen requires a certain balance so that they can reach a wider audience, including children. With its graphic violence, Ranabaali may not be suitable for everyone. The climax, however, is interesting.