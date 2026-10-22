Little Thomas Movie Review: A bittersweet, gentle glimpse into both childhood and adulthood

It’s only when the narrative chooses to delve into the other big conflict of the film — the rocky marital life of Desmond and Jessie — is when the ball gets rolling. As Thomas continues to hit a dead end despite his earnest attempts, the narrative suddenly acquires an air of unpredictability, surprising you with its sweetness once in a while. For instance, the post-wedding function sequence where the couple relives a little of their youth after obliging their little one for a dance, has a certain old-school charm that wins you over with its warmth. The execution is shaky, the script is a little patchy, but the emotion lands in the second half. Also, like two responsible adults, Gulshan Devaiah and Rasika Dugal carry the film on their shoulders through its most feeble stretches. Rasika, in particular, brings an astounding solemnity to her role as Jessie.