Garividi Lakshmi Movie Review: An emotional tale of a forgotten folk artiste

The story is set in Garividi village in Vizianagaram district. Devudamma (Raasi) decides to become a sanyasi and arranges another marriage for her husband before leaving him. However, she keeps her daughter, Vijayalakshmi (Anandhi), with her. Lakshmi gets married at a young age, but her husband leaves her for another woman, leaving her to face life on her own. Music, which she has loved since childhood, eventually helps her rebuild her life. With the encouragement of Rambabu (VK Naresh), and the support of Sattibabu (Rag Mayur), she starts singing and performing Burrakathas. Gradually, she earns recognition and becomes known as Garividi Lakshmi, adopting the name of her village as her identity.