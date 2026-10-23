Titans Movie Review: Occasionally fun, but lost in fantasy

Antony's world collides with the fantasy part when he's looking for a getaway driver for one of his robbery attempts. Enters Vinayakan as Rejimon, the mystery figure. Initially, there's good fun when he joins Antony and his sidekick Anwar (an impressive Nihal Nizam). Rejimon faces far more insults and mistreatment, but he sticks on because he has a job to do.James Sebastian's screenplay takes time to get to the pulpy part of the story, but that's not the actual problem. It needed better writing to seamlessly blend these two distinct worlds, especially with the constant intercutting. The mystery around certain characters, their conversations, and motives is gradually built until the big, fancy reveal. However, one cannot help but think of the film's potential had this part been fleshed out better, with bigger stakes involved. The all-white evils, their efforts to prevent goodness from prevailing or curtail Rejimon… none feel like an actual threat.