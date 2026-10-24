Clayface Movie Review: Tragic, disturbing, creepy, and somehow more

On the surface, Clayface follows the tried-and-tested superhero trope of the protagonist accidentally getting superpowers through an experimental scientific breakthrough. But Matt Hagen’s ability to restructure his skin cells into whatever shape he wants, and then make himself look like whoever he wants, is never shown as an exciting development. It is all pure squirm-worthy horror. Even when Matt himself starts to enjoy it, the film never wavers in its intent to show just how repulsive and grotesque this ability is. We do understand Matt’s internal struggle, the pain of betrayal, and the loss of everything he holds dear, but we are never made to feel like his vengeance is justice. Clayface is definitely not for those easily disturbed by gory visuals. There are plenty of scenes with intentional self-harm and grotesque body horror. Even the non-action scenes, like with the scientist experimenting on her own skin cells, shows skin being peeled. Clayface never shies away from fleshing out the true extremes of its potential to be a complete body horror film, and through that, it earns our respect.