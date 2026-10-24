Udta Teer Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana’s spy-comedy blows off its cover too soon

The neighbouring country is at the butt of most jokes in the film. It’s military-head General Mir (an amusing Gulshan Grover) is shown as a buffoon who bows even while talking to the Chinese President over the phone (*cough* Battle of Galwan *cough*). A terrorist, Azhar Maqsood (Mukul Dev in his final, memorable performance) is shown as a thick Arabic-accented idiot who is addicted to a dating app (“Hinder”) and keeps swiping away on burqa-clad women, indistinguishable from each other. In the first-half, the ludicrousness of the whole situation of a mole becoming a patriot is novel and rip-roaring funny. The tune of “Nayak nahi Khalnayak” plays in the background everytime Vikrant aka Bilal enters the frame. Popular songs are used well for comic effect but then the whole gag is overdone. I am all for quips against Pakistan but what I expected the film was to be a satire of nationhood itself. In between the laughs you realise that Pakistan has become a repetitive punchline and the messaging is less introspective and more patting yourself on the back.