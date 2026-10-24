Orijinal Movie Review: An engaging time-travel fable about the ethics of success

However, this is also where Orijinal begins to lose some of the seamlessness it had in the first half. Every time-travel film has its own internal logic, and Ramees has established one for his. When the moral dilemma comes into play, some developments feel a little too convenient. The intent is perfectly understandable, but a few of these bits could have been executed with more conviction. At its core, the film is a fable about originality in a world that so often rewards shortcuts, with Rijin's situation serving as a vehicle to explore the difference between achieving something and actually earning it. The title Orijinal's wordplay is very much in keeping with that theme.