Haiku Movie Review: Embraces flaws in love and in itself

The film, however, is not without its pitfalls. The decision to withhold the full extent of the conflict initially adds intrigue and lends greater weight to the second half. However, it does not adequately explain why Mano leaves certain aspects of his past undisclosed. Is he reluctant to share them with someone he barely knows, or is he deliberately concealing them? This ambiguity raises fundamental questions about his character. A clearer understanding of why some essential aspects of the relationship remain unaddressed would have strengthened the writing. While the film effectively conveys that people deserve to be loved on their own terms rather than through the lens of preconceived notions, this idea sits uneasily alongside what Nivetha experiences in her previous relationship. These doubts could have been dispelled had the audience been given a glimpse into Nivetha as a person, beyond her identity as a woman in love. That, too, is where the makers miss the mark.