Sattamum Needhiyum 2 Series Review: A competent legal drama that revels in its not-so-lofty ambitions

It is a neat little conundrum, and they find a way out by having a Special Investigation Team, lead by officer Vidya (Shivin). These portions give us an impressive but simplistic insight into how such investigations are conducted. The edit patterns and narrative choices are engaging, as the crisscrossing between the police investigation and courtroom drama is finely staged. But the resolutions in this portion of the series are a downer, especially because they feel rushed. It doesn’t help that it paints the investigators as clueless amateurs. A little more thought in these portions would have made Sattamum Needhiyum 2 much more gripping. However, a couple of scenes are terrific, especially when Vidya tells an accused cop he knows better than anyone how the police wring out the truth. It is a telling statement on police brutality and how even the most hardened cops are afraid of being at the receiving end of what they have been dishing out in the name of policing.