Chandrahaasa Movie Review: Authentic North Karnataka flavour meets a predictable screenplay

Where Chandrahaasa finds its emotional anchor is in the domestic damage it records within the household. His mother constantly covers his flaws from society, carrying the quiet heartbreak of his recklessness while fiercely standing between him and public humiliation. Beside her, his widowed sister battles her own trauma and failing health, yet offers up her life savings without a moment’s hesitation when her brother faces ruin, embodying an unconditional sacrifice that strikes a genuine chord. Meanwhile, Sridevi steps into the house with simple dreams of stability, only to watch her domestic peace unravel amid hollow promises and visiting creditors, with Chayashree Umesh portraying the frustration of a cornered woman with believable restraint.



Balancing this familial storm is Soma’s childhood companion, Chandra (Ningaraju Mandya), who runs around town settling accounts and taking the brunt to protect his friend from destruction. Harish Hiriyur transitions effectively between comedic flippancy and dramatic helplessness, while Ningaraju Mandya offers steady support. However, the writing sketches Chandra in an almost saintly mould, leaving you wondering why he repeatedly endures humiliation to shield an irresponsible friend without ever holding him accountable.



