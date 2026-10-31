Chandrahaasa Movie Review: Authentic North Karnataka flavour meets a predictable screenplay

Setting a story in North Karnataka immediately gives it a sharp visual and linguistic texture, and Anand Shivappa Kalakabandi's Chandrahaasa leans into that rustic atmosphere with earnest intent. You get the unpolished local dialect, courtyards humming with daily chores, hot jawar rottis, and conversations tossed back and forth over roadside tea and mirchi bajjis. Yet, despite this grounded cultural backdrop, the narrative struggles to break free from the formulaic beats of a traditional cautionary tale.
The plot revolves around Somashekara, or Soma (Harish Hiriyur), a young man drifting through life without a shred of responsibility. Unmoved by his academic failures, unemployment, or the plight of his widowed sister and aging mother, Soma constantly looks for easy money. In a desperate bid to straighten him out, his mother arranges his marriage to his maternal uncle’s daughter, Sridevi (Chayashree Umesh). But marriage proves to be no silver bullet. Soma soon falls into the murky world of cricket betting alongside acquaintances like Santhu (Santosh Keri), spiraling headfirst into a web of debt that brings aggressive moneylenders knocking on his door.
Where Chandrahaasa finds its emotional anchor is in the domestic damage it records within the household. His mother constantly covers his flaws from society, carrying the quiet heartbreak of his recklessness while fiercely standing between him and public humiliation. Beside her, his widowed sister battles her own trauma and failing health, yet offers up her life savings without a moment’s hesitation when her brother faces ruin, embodying an unconditional sacrifice that strikes a genuine chord. Meanwhile, Sridevi steps into the house with simple dreams of stability, only to watch her domestic peace unravel amid hollow promises and visiting creditors, with Chayashree Umesh portraying the frustration of a cornered woman with believable restraint.
Balancing this familial storm is Soma’s childhood companion, Chandra (Ningaraju Mandya), who runs around town settling accounts and taking the brunt to protect his friend from destruction. Harish Hiriyur transitions effectively between comedic flippancy and dramatic helplessness, while Ningaraju Mandya offers steady support. However, the writing sketches Chandra in an almost saintly mould, leaving you wondering why he repeatedly endures humiliation to shield an irresponsible friend without ever holding him accountable.
Poornachandra Tejaswi’s earthy, folk-rooted score and Yogaraj Bhat’s lyrics provide support, syncing well with the raw North Karnataka cadence. When the turnaround finally arrives—triggered by a medical crisis, the weight of fatherhood, and a tearful confrontation—it feels more like a screenplay checklist being ticked off than an earned psychological transformation. Chandrahaasa has its heart in the right place and treats its North Karnataka roots with genuine affection, but beneath its rustic flavour and well-meaning social message, it remains a familiar, straightforward melodrama that tells you exactly what to expect, right when you expect it.