Mr Lucky Movie Review: Earnest performances elevate a tale of luck and loss

Lakshman (Raam Tej) is in the most ironic situation, especially given his name: "Lucky anno hesaru ide, aadre luck maathra illa" (Lucky is the name, but there's no luck at all). He's crushed by his past, his present, and his future. He looks at his account balance and tries to work out whether he can afford groceries or his sister Lakshmi's (Rithi Shetty) college fees. His one genuine desire is for his sister to be happy. The only thing that really throws a spanner in the works is when his girlfriend Aadya (Aishwarya Shetty) tells him about a liability of ₹25 lakhs.