Mr Lucky Movie Review: Earnest performances elevate a tale of luck and loss

In Mr Lucky's climax, a confession goes. "There was an alemari, a wanderer of a sort, who came when I thought I was absolutely at my wit's end and promised me luck." At some point, many of us might be pushed to the wall, searching for an impossible lifeline. Harshith exploits that very real middle-class desperation and turns it into a restless question. If your very sense of self-worth is reduced to a stack of unpaid bills, how far would you go if someone just handed you a miracle?
Lakshman (Raam Tej) is in the most ironic situation, especially given his name: "Lucky anno hesaru ide, aadre luck maathra illa" (Lucky is the name, but there's no luck at all). He's crushed by his past, his present, and his future. He looks at his account balance and tries to work out whether he can afford groceries or his sister Lakshmi's (Rithi Shetty) college fees. His one genuine desire is for his sister to be happy. The only thing that really throws a spanner in the works is when his girlfriend Aadya (Aishwarya Shetty) tells him about a liability of ₹25 lakhs.
Director: Harshith Rangaswamy
Cast: Raam Tej, Rithi Shetty, Aishwarya Shetty, Raya Aradhya, and Srinidhi Bengaluru
Cornered, Lakshman comes up with an odd shortcut: the 'Cap of Luck' (a very run-down headgear) which turns probability into something you can play with, something that can be manipulated to your advantage. It gets him into the world of high-stakes nighttime betting.
Harshith is firmly in control of his material, eschewing flashy fantasy in favour of the more grounded texture of indie film. Casting performers with a strong theatre background gives the performances an unforced, real quality that keeps the drama natural.
This restraint is most effective in Raam Tej's performance. There are no fanfare sequences when Lakshman gets the cap. Instead, we see Raam Tej work through his thoughts through nervous hesitation and quiet disbelief. It's the anxious maths of a man trying to work out whether fate is on his side or has set a trap. We see him go from the sullen posture of the underpaid common man to the frenzied, red-eyed mania of the addict who thinks he can outwit the gods.
Harshith Rangaswamy doesn't view his windfall as some kind of wish-fulfilment. It's a moral quandary, really: is luck a blessing, or a very potent, very dirty nasha? The cap works on absolutely cold, ruthless principles. It wins every bet; it fixes all the external problems, but it does nothing at all for his health. The worst thing about it is that it comes back to him. It orbits constantly between Lucky and Aadya.
To go from the upright Lakshman to the winning 'Lucky,' he must undergo a painful psychological process of systematically erasing everything that Lakshman was. As the nomad's warning rings in his ears, 'Everything seemed great, but time will reveal the truth,' can a man rewrite his fortune without, in effect, hollowing himself out?
The ensemble matches this energy. Rithi Shetty's Lakshmi is the emotional spine of the piece, and her warmth makes Lakshman's desperation feel real. Aishwarya Shetty, who plays Aadya, acts as Lakshman's moral compass even as the cap's dark radius begins to engulf her. Giri (Raya Aradhya) brings frenetic, backstreet energy to the nighttime betting syndicate.
Blink director Srinidhi Bengaluru takes on the crucial role of the cap's spirit and gives it voice. His low, sinister delivery is absolutely perfect for the creeping whispers of the cap, turning it from a simple prop into a whispering ghost in the form of an answered prayer.
The film is, in fact, a very skilled translation of urban anxiety into craft. Sagar's cinematography stays extremely close to the subjects, with intimate close-ups that capture the actor's quivering hands and hollow eyes as he spirals into panic. MS Prasanna Kumar's score shifts from an unsettling ambient murmur to taut suspense, then drops into complete silence when the reality of domestic life intrudes.
By the end, the nomad's words are devastating: "Broken walls can be rebuilt, but what can ever repair a broken soul?" Mr Lucky doesn't go in for a neat fairy-tale ending. The real fantasy is right there in front of you, in the plainest possible form: a very ordinary, very worn cap sitting on the table, promising you easy money and a quick fortune and just waiting to take what's left of the man who's wearing it.